4 foreigners among 6 ISIS loyalists killed in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sun Jan 22 2017, 10:11 am

At least six loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed in an airstrike conducted in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial police commandment in a statement said the airstrike was carried out by the foreign forces in Achin district.

The statement further added that the airstrike was carried out in Pekha area of Achin on Saturday evening.

The local residents did not suffer any casualties in the airstrike, the statement added

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as at least three foreign ISIS insurgents were killed in a similar airstrike in Achin on Friday.

No further details were given regarding the identities of the militants killed in the airstrikes but the local officials earlier said the majority of the ISIS loyalist are the residents of Orakzai Agency although foreign insurgents from Central Asian states and other countries also operate in Afghanistan.

In the meantime, the Afghan and US forces have stepped up operations against the loyalist of the terror group to restrict their operations and prevent them from expanding foothold in other parts of the country.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS