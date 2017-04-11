4 children killed, 7 wounded in an explosion in Kunduz province

By Khaama Press - Tue Apr 11 2017, 12:43 pm

At least four children were killed and seven others were wounded in an explosion in northern Kunduz province of Afghanistan.

According to the security officials, the incident took place late on Monday in the vicinity of Chardara district.

A spokesman for 808th Spinzar Zone of the National Police Forces Mahfuzfullah Akbari told reporters today that the incident took place around 6 pm local time in Qasab village.

He said the children were busy playing in an open area when an unexploded mortar round went off, leaving at least four children dead and seven others wounded.

The incident in Charadara took place hours after a gathering was organized in capital Kabul to mark the international awareness day regarding the mines and unexploded ordnances.

The government’s minister to deal with the emergency incidents Wais Ahmad Barmak said Monday around 1,000 kilometer square of the land is still covered with mines and unexploded ordnance.

He said the issue has become one of the major barriers for them to reach to the areas affected with the emergency incidents.

The event was organized by The Mine Action Programme of Afghanistan (MAPA), one of the largest and oldest mine action programmes in the world which is operational for 27 years and brings together some 50 humanitarian and commercial organizations.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS