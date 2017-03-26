4 Afghan officials jailed for 20, 7 years each and total fine of 1.186b over corruption

By Khaama Press - Sun Mar 26 2017, 6:43 pm

The special tribunal formed to try the officials in corruption cases jailed four Afghan officials for 20 and 7 years each and a total fine of 1.86 billion Afghanis on charges of embezzlement.

The four officials belonging to the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing appeared before the special tribunal today as their open public trial official kicked off in Kabul.

According to the court hearing, Mohammad Aminullah Qani, Head of Apartments Cohesion and Syed Aman Sadat, Manager Finance Apartments Cohesion were jailed for 20 years each on charges of the embezzlement and misuse of the authority.

The two former officials of the Ministry of the Urban Development and Housing were also fined 150 million Afghanis each.

The two other officials, Ahmad Nawaz Bakhtyar, Director of Housing Enterprise and Mohammad Yaqub Ibrahimi, the Deputy Director for Housing Enterprise, were jailed for seven years each.

The special tribunal also awarded a fine of 443 million for each of the former officials on charges of the embezzlement and misuse of the authority.

The three officials except Mohammad Yaqoob Ibrahimi are serving in Jail. Ibrahimi is on the run and the verdict during the trial was announced in his absence as efforts are underway for his arrest.

The four former officials were among six senior MUDH officials suspended by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani on corruption charges earlier in 2015, involving millions of dollars in several urban development and housing projects.

The other officials included Ahmadshah Hemat, Urban Development Director and Gul Rahim Ziarmal, Plan and Policy Director.

