39 killed, 40 wounded in attack on Istanbul nightclub

Sun Jan 01 2017, 9:51 am

At least 39 people were killed and around 40 were wounded in an attack on a nightclub in Istanbul city of Turkey.

The country’s interior minister Suleyman Soylu has said at least 16 foreigners are among those killed.

Soylu further added that the terrorist who carried out the attack has managed to flee and is at large as an operation is underway to hunt him.

The attack on Reina nightclub took place in the Ortakoy area at about 01:30 local time when as many as 600 people were celebrating the New Year when the assailants who were said to be armed with Kalashnikov rifles burst in.

Gov. Vasip Sahin of Istanbul Province called it a terrorist attack.

No group including the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

According to reports, it was the fourth terrorist attack in Turkey in less than a month.

This comes as threats against Turkey by the Islamic State and its supporters have increased.

