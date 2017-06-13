38 Taliban and ISIS militants killed in Nangarhar airstrikes and infightings

By Khaama Press - Tue Jun 13 2017, 2:33 pm

At least thirty eight militants belonging to the Taliban group and ISIS terrorist group were killed in the latest airstrikes and infightings in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, local officials said Tuesday.

According to the local government officials, the latest casualties were inflicted to the fighters of the two groups in the past 24 hours in various parts of the restive Chaparhar district.

The officials are saying that 27 ISIS militants and 11 Taliban insurgents were killed in total in the past 24 hours, adding that 8 ISIS militants and 4 Taliban insurgents were also wounded during the incidents.

At least seven Taliban insurgents were killed and 4 others were wounded after they were targeted in an airstrike in Sparai area of Chaparhar while 27 ISIS militants were killed during the infighting with the Taliban militants in Spin Jomat, Masta Khel, and Sholani areas, the officials said.

According to the officials, at least four Taliban insurgents were also killed during the clashes with the ISIS militants.

The 201st Silab Corps of the Afghan National Army earlier had said at least six ISIS militants were killed during the clashes but no reports were given regarding the Taliban casualties.

The source further added that the local residents of the area have also suffered casualties besides they suffered financial losses as clashes still continue between the two sides.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS