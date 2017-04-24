37 ISIS-K militants killed in Nangarhar air and ground operations

By Khaama Press - Mon Apr 24 2017, 4:10 pm

At least thirty seven militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria Khurasan (ISIS-K) were killed in a series of air and ground operations in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

According to the local security officials, the militants were killed during the operations conducted in the vicinity of the restive Achin district.

The officials further added that 22 of the militants were killed in Asad Khel area, 8 others were killed in Akhundzadas village, and 7 others were killed in the vicinity of Ango Jamat area.

Some heavy and light weapons belonging to the insurgents were also destroyed during the operations, the officials said, adding that the security forces and the local residents have not suffered any casualties.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups are attempting to expand their insurgency in this province during the recent years.

The growing threats posed by Taliban, ISIS and other insurgents forced the Afghan forces and US forces based in Afghanistan to step up operations in a bid to restrict their insurgency activities.

The operations are currently conducted under the name of Hamza operations by the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces who are also receiving air support from the US forces based in Afghanistan.

