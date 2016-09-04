36 killed, 28 wounded on Kabul-Kandahar highway in a traffic incident

By Khaama Press - Sun Sep 04 2016, 9:06 am

At least 36 people were killed and 28 others were wounded in a deadly traffic incident on Kabul-Kandahar highway in the early hours of Sunday morning.

According to the local security officials in Zabul, the incident took place around 4:00 am local time after a fuel tanker collided with a passenger bus.

The officials further added that the incident took place in Jaldak area of Zabul province.

There are no reports regarding the exact cause of the incident but majority of such incidents takes place due to high speed and recklesss driving.

This comes at least 8 people were killed and over 40 others were wounded in a similar incident in southern Helmand province of Afghanistan earlier in April this year.

Earlier at least 11 people were killed and 6 others were wounded in a similar incident in the outskirts of Herat city in west of Afghanistan.

The incident took place as the passengers were on their way towards a recreational area to celebrate the new solar year.

The majority of the road accidents are taking place due to bad conditions of the roads, lack of traffic signs as well as reckless driving which largely contributes to deadly incidents in the country.

