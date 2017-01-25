36 ISIS militants killed, 20 wounded in South of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Wed Jan 25 2017, 12:58 pm

At least 36 loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed and around 20 others were wounded during the operations in southern Zabul province of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said the militants were killed or wounded during the operations in Khak-e-Afghan and Shelamzoi districts.

MoD further added that 37 militants were killed overall during the operations jointly conducted by the Afghan forces and at least two others were arrested.

According to MoD, at least one militant was killed during a separate operation conducted in Arghandab district of Zabul.

The two militants were arrested during the operations conducted in Shindand district of Herat, MoD added.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the reports so far.

This comes as local officials in Zabul said Tuesday that 31 militants including Al-Qaeda operatives were killed in a series of airstrikes conducted by the foreign forces.

Zabul is among the relatively volatile provinces in south of Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to foreign terrorist networks are active in some of its districts.

The local officials said Monday at least 21 loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed in a separate airstrike conducted by the Afghan Air Force.

