36 Afghan parliament staff killed in Kabul attack

By Khaama Press - Wed Jan 11 2017, 3:11 pm

1048 views



Tweet

Email 1 mail

Email Print

The Afghan parliament confirmed that 36 employees of the parliament including secretariat of the Lower House of the Parliament, Wolesi Jirga, and some workers of the Upper House were killed in yesterday’s coordinated suicide attack.

Dozens of other were also wounded in the attack which took place close to the parliament building.

The Afghan officials earlier said at least 38 people were killed and over 70 others were wounded in the attack.

According to the officials, the incident took place after a suicide bomber detonated a vehicle packed with explosives close to the parliament and another explosion followed as people had gathered in the incident area.

The officials also added that four policemen also lost their lives in the attack and at least four others were wounded.

The Taliban group claimed responsibility behind the incident.

The United States NSC Spokesperson Ned Price strongly condemned the attack in Kabul and other provinces, including Kandahar.

“The United States strongly condemns the terrorist attack on Parliamentary buildings in Kabul today that killed at least 38 Afghans and wounded more than 70. An attack on Parliamentary facilities and lawmakers is clearly an assault on Afghanistan’s efforts to build democratic institutions,” a statement released by the US Embassy said.

The statement further added “We also strongly condemn the terrorist attack today in Kandahar that killed at least seven people and wounded 18, including the United Arab Emirates’ Ambassador to Afghanistan and several Emirati diplomatic personnel, and the suicide bomb attack in southern Helmand province today that killed at least seven Afghans, including both civilian and military personnel.”

“We commend the Afghan police and other security forces who bravely responded to these attacks, and fully support Afghan efforts to bring those responsible to justice. The United States stands with the people and Government of Afghanistan as we work together to build a more secure, stable, and prosperous Afghanistan,” the statement added.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS