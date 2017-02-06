3,498 Afghan civilians killed, 7,920 wounded in 2016: UNAMA

By Khaama Press - Mon Feb 06 2017, 11:16 am

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) released its annual report regarding civilian casualties incurred during the year 2016.

The UN mission said it documented 11,418 civilian casualties between 1st January 2016 to 31st December, 2016.

The report further added that over all 3,498 civilians were killed and at least 7,920 were injured during the year, showing a 3.7 percent rise as compared to the previous year.

“Since 2009, the armed conflict in Afghanistan has claimed the lives of 24,841 civilians and injured 45,347 others,” the report added.

According to the report, civilian casualties incurred by the loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group operating in Afghanistan, has increased by almost 10 times.

UNAMA documented 899 civilian casualties (209 deaths and 690 injured) in comparison to 82 civilian casualties (39 deaths and 43 injured) in 2015, the report said, adding that the primary tactics used by the group were suicide attacks and target killings.

It also added that the rate of sectarian attacks has sharply increased and at least 87 people were killed and 291 others were injured during the year, which shows a 6% increased as compared to 2015 where 42 deaths and 14 injured were reported.

According to the report, 61 percent of all civilian casualties were incurred through attacks by the anti-government elements which includes a total of 6,994 civilian casualties (2,131 deaths and 4,863 injured).

The UN mission attributed 4,953 civilian casualties (1,618 deaths and 3,335 injured) to Taliban and 899 civilian casualties (209 deaths and 690 injured) to Daesh.

The remaining 1,099 civilian casualties (286 deaths and 813 injured) documented by the mission was attributed to unidentified anti-government elements where there was no public claim of responsibility.

