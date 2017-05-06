348 militants killed in Afghan forces operations in past one week: Waziri

By Khaama Press - Sat May 06 2017, 8:56 pm

At least three hundred and forty eight insurgents including dozens of ISIS militants were killed during the operations of the Afghan security forces in the past one week, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) claimed Saturday.

Gen. Dawlat Waziri, spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, told reporters in Kabul that the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) conducted 20 planned operations and 21 Special Operations during the period.

He said the militants also sustained casualties during the airstrikes and night operations.

According to Gen. Waziri, at least 348 militants including two commanders of the Taliban group and 103 ISIS militants were killed and at least 188 others were wounded.

Gen. Waziri further added that 82 insurgents were also arrested during the operations.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents and ISIS loyalists have not commented regarding the report so far.

The Afghan forces are currently conducting counter-terrorism operations under the name of Khalid operations to root out terrorist groups from across the country.

The operations against the ISIS affiliates are being conducted under the name of Hamza operations, mainly targeting the insurgents in the restive districts of Nangarhar province.

