33 ISIS militants killed, 12 wounded in Nangarhar operations

By Khaama Press - Sun Feb 12 2017, 10:35 am

The loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group suffered heavy casualties in a series of air and ground operations in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

According to the local security officials, the militants were killed in the past 24 hours in three restive districts of Nangarhar.

A security official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said at least 33 loyalists of the terror group were killed during the operations.

The official further added that the operations were conducted in Achin, Rodat, and Kot districts.

According to the official, at least 12 loyalists of the terror group were also wounded and several hideouts of them were destroyed during the operations.

The Afghan security forces also seized several weapons, ammunition, and explosives during the operations, including a number of the Improvised Explosive Device.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the ISIS loyalists have not commented regarding the report so far.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the some remote districts of the province have been witnessing instability during the recent years.

Signs of insurgency by ISIS loyalists were seen nearly two years ago in this province, forcing the Afghan security forces to conduct counter-terrorism operations besides the US forces based in Afghanistan conduct regular airstrikes to suppress the insurgency by the terror group.

