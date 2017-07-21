323 people arrested on various criminal charges in Kabul

By Khaama Press - Fri Jul 21 2017, 8:06 pm

At least three hundred and twenty three people were arrested on various criminal charges over a period of almost one month from capital Kabul.

The Kabul police chief and head of the Criminal Investigation Department informed regarding the latest developments during a press conference.

The officials further added that 15 of those arrested had links in armed robberies and were arrested from different parts of the city.

At least six others were arrested in connection to the murder and inflicting injuries to the civilians, the officials added.

According to the officials, at least two others, armed with pistols, were arrested as they were attempting to rape two government workers.

The remaining 250 people were arrested for being involved in various other criminal activities, including sale and purchase of alcohol, possession of weapons and street crimes.

This comes as the criminal related incidents are on the rise, including armed robberies, burglaries, and kidnappings in the key cities of the countries, including capital Kabul during the recent months.

The observers believe that growing rate of criminal activities has direct link with the growing instability, poverty, and lack of employment which forces the people to get involved in some serious criminal activities, including kidnappings and armed robberies.

