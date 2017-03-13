32 ALP soldiers rescued from Taliban jail by Afghan Special Forces in Helmand

By Khaama Press - Mon Mar 13 2017, 11:41 am

At least thirty two soldiers of the Afghan Local Police (ALP) forces were rescued from a Taliban-run jail in southern Helmand province of Afghanistan.

A spokesman for the 215th Maiwand Corps of the Afghan National Army Gen. Mohammad Rasool Zazai confirmed the release of the ALP personnel.

He said the hostages were kept inside a jail in Nad-e-Ali district and were freed during a night operation conducted by the Special Forces of the Afghan army.

Gen. Zazai did not provide further information regarding the operation and it is yet not clear if any insurgent was killed or captured during the operation.

Helmand is among the relatively volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in its various districts and often carry out insurgency activities.

This comes as the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are busy conducting counter-terrorism and clearance operations against the Taliban insurgents in some of the volatile districts of Helmand.

The Taliban insurgents have sustained heavy casualties during the operations which are being conducted with the support of the foreign forces based in Afghanistan who are mainly providing close-air support.

