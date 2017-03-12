31 Taliban militants killed in Afghan and foreign forces airstrikes in Helmand

By Khaama Press - Sun Mar 12 2017, 10:05 am

At least thirty one insurgents were killed in a series of airstrikes conducted by the Afghan and foreign forces in southern Helmand province of Afghanistan.

The provincial government media office in a statement said the airstrikes were carried out in the provincial capital city of Lashkargah, Nad-e-Ali, and Garamser districts.

The statement further added that 11 of the militants were killed after they were targeted by the Afghan forces in Bolan Mandawi area of Lashkargah and at least three others were wounded.

At least eight Taliban insurgents were killed and six others were wounded during a separate operation in Nad-e-Ali district.

According to the provincial government, several areas were cleared during the operations in Nad-e-Ali and dozens of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) were destroyed.

The statement also added that twelve insurgents including a local leader of the group identified as Mullah Ewaz were killed in an airstrike conducted by the foreign forces in Hussainabad area of Garamser district.

A vehicle belonging to the militants was also totally destroyed after it was hit by the airstrike, the statement said.

