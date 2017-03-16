31 militants killed in in airstrikes in ISIS-frequented districts in East of Afghanistan: MoD

By Khaama Press - Thu Mar 16 2017, 2:59 pm

At least thirty one militants were killed in a series of airstrikes conducted in Nangarhar districts frequented by the militants loyal to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said the militants were killed in the past twenty four hours.

MoD further added that the militants were targeted in the vicinity of Kot and Achin districts.

At least militant was also wounded and four of their hideouts were destroyed during the airstrikes, the Ministry said.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups are attempting to expand their insurgency in this province during the recent years.

The growing threats posed by Taliban, ISIS and other insurgents forced the Afghan forces and US forces based in Afghanistan to step up operations in a bid to restrict their insurgency activities.

The operations are currently conducted under the name of Shaheen-25 operations by the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces who are also receiving air support from the US forces based in Afghanistan.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS