31 ISIS militants killed in airstrikes in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Mon May 08 2017, 1:58 pm

At least 31 militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group’s offshoot have been killed in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial government in a statement said the militants were killed in the restive Achin district as well as the Nazian district of Nangarhar.

The statement further added that two of the militants were killed in Spinzhai area of Nazian district and one of their communications establishment was also destroyed.

At least 29 other militants were killed during an airstrike carried out in the vicinity of Mamand Dara area of Achin district, the statement said.

The provincial government also added that the security forces and the local residents did not suffer any casualties in the airstrikes.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the ISIS loyalists have not commented regarding the report so far.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have recently increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

This as an anti-ISIS operation is underway in Nangarhar to eliminate the presence of ISIS affiliates in this province.

The Hamza operations were launched nearly one month ago in response to the growing threats posed by ISIS loyalists in Nangarhar province.

The US forces based in Afghanistan are also providing support to the Afghan forces during the operations, mainly involving airstrikes.

