30 thousand kg of C4 explosives seized by Afghan forces in Bagram

By Khaama Press - Mon Apr 03 2017, 2:55 pm

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) personnel have seized at least thirty thousand kilograms of potent C4 explosives from northern Parwan province.

According to the local government officials, the explosives were placed inside 200 sacks and were buried in Shaka village of Bagram district.

The district administrative chief of Bagram Abdul Shukoor Qudosi confirmed that the explosives were discovered and seized during a joint special military operation conducted by the Afghan intelligence operatives and personnel of the other security institutions.

He said a suspect who was in charge keeping the explosives has managed to flee the area and investigations are underway to ascertain for which purposes the explosives were stored in the district.

Qudosi also added that the explosives were placed inside four trucks and have been shifted to Barikab for destruction.

The local security officials are saying that the discovery of the explosives is a major achievement as C4 explosives are rarely used in major suicide attacks and devastating car bombings.

Parwan is among the relatively calm provinces in northern Afghanistan but some of its remote districts still witness instability and violence occasionally.

The Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to the other insurgent groups are active in some of its remote districts where they often conduct insurgency activities, including targeted attacks, roadside bombings and coordinated attacks.

