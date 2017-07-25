30 thousand Afghans fighting in Syria and Iraq wars, says Hekmatyar

By Khaama Press - Tue Jul 25 2017, 2:35 pm

The leader of Hezb-e-Islami Gulbuddin Hekmatyar says at least thirty thousand Afghans have been deployed to Syria and Iraq to fight in the ongoing conflicts.

Speaking during a press conference in Kabul, Hekmatyar said the Afghan nationals are being used for very less incentives by the outsiders to fight in Syria and Iraq as he expressed concerns regarding the ongoing violence in country saying the war has been imposed on Afghanistan from outside.

Hekmatyar further added that the outsiders are seeking their interests by fueling insurgency in the country while using the Afghan nationals for the conflicts outside the country.

He said the value of the blood of the Afghan people is considered even less than the value of the oil.

This comes as certain Afghan lawmakers said last year that the Afghan nationals are forced to participate in the wars in Iraq and Syria mainly due to the poverty.

The lawmakers are saying that the Afghan nationals are migrating to Iran for work but instead some of them are deployed to Syria and Iraq under the pretext of holy war.

The Human Rights Watch had earlier said that Iran has deployed thousands of Afghan nationals to Syria to participate in the conflict.

In the meantime, Hekmatyar called for unity among the people, insisting that only national unity could help to bring peace and stability in the country when people in different parts of the country say no to violence.

He also added that his party will never seek incentives or share in the government but emphasized that they will continue with the national efforts for peace and reconciliation.

