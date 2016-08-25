30 Taliban militants killed in Nangarhar air and ground raids

By Khaama Press - Thu Aug 25 2016, 10:32 am

At least 30 Taliban insurgents were killed in a series of air and ground raids in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial police commandment in a statement said Thursday that the operations were conducted in the restive Haska Meena district jointly by the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF).

The statement further added that the dead bodies of at least 5 Taliban insurgents were left in the area and the Afghan forces confiscated a PK machine gun and 4 Ak-47 assault rifles belonging to the militants.

The Taliban militants group has not commented regarding the report so far.

Nangarhar is among the relatively volatile provinces in eastern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group are actively operating in a number of its remote districts.

The joint raids agaisnt the Taliban militants in Haska Meena came as the group launched a coordinated attack on security posts in this district last week.

However the Afghan forces managed to repulse the Taliban offensive and clearance operations are still underway to clear the area from the militants presence.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS