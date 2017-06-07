30 school girls poisoned in Ghazni province of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Wed Jun 07 2017, 4:00 pm

At least thirty school girls were poisoned in southeastern Ghazni province of Afghanistan today, the local officials said.

The incident took place in a girl’s school located in Jaghoori district and the health condition of the students has been reported as satisfactory.

Provincial governor Abdul Karim Matin confirmed the incident took place around 12 pm local time on Tuesday in Shahyar Sultan school located in Almito village.

He said the school girls were immediately shifted to the hospital and the majority of them have returned to their homes as receiving treatments.

The main reason behind the poisoning of the school girls has not been ascertained so far but governor Matin said an investigation is underway in this regard.

This is not the first time the school students have been poisoned in the restive provinces, including Ghazni province.

Over 80 students were poisoned in a school located in the central city of Ghazni late in the month of May.

Meanwhile, several unknown armed men destroyed a school located in Jaghoori district of Ghazni province by detonating explosives near the school compound around two weeks ago.

