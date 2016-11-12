52 killed, 102 wounded as explosion targets a shrine in Pakistan

By Khaama Press - Sat Nov 12 2016, 8:15 pm

At least 52 people were killed after a deadly explosion ripped through a shrine in Balochistan province of Pakistan.

According to the local officials, the incident took place earlier this evening at the shrine of Shah Norani in Khuzdar district.

The officials further added that the explosion took place at the spot where the dhamaal (Sufi ritual) is performed, within the premises of the shrine.

Provincial interior minister Sarfaraz Bogti confirmed that 32 people were killed and 102 others were wounded in the attack.

No group has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident but Balochistan is largest province of the country by area and is home to a low-level insurgency by ethnic Baloch separatists, Al Qaeda-linked and sectarian militants also operate in the region.

Balochistan has been experiencing incident violence and targeted killings since more than a decade, more than 1,400 incidents targeting the minority Shia and Hazara community have taken place in the province during the past 15 years.

This comes as at least 59 people were killed and 120 others were wounded in a coordinated attack on a police academy in Quetta city, the provincial capital of Balochistan province last month.

