50 dead, dozens wounded in Pakistan suicide attack

By Khaama Press - Thu Feb 16 2017, 8:01 pm

At least 50 people were killed and scores of others were wounded in a suicide attack in Sindh province of Pakistan.

According to the local government officials, the incident took place earlier this evening in Sehwan city of Sindh.

A local official in Sehwan’s Taluka hospital Moinuddin Siddiqui confirmed that the dead bodies of at least 30 people were shifted to the hospital.

He said the hospital has also received more than 100 people who sustained injuries in the attack.

A security official quoted by local media said the incident took place near the entrance of Shahbaz Qalandar shrine after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives.

No group has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

This comes as at least 90 people were killed or wounded in a suicide attack in Lahore city of Pakistan last week.

According to the Pakistani security officials, the incident took place after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives among the protesters in the city.

The suicide bomber targeted the gathering as a negotiation was underway between the police officials and the protesters who had organized a sit-in to protest against a new bill passed by the government.

Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Jamaat-ul-Ahrar group claimed responsibility behind the attack.

