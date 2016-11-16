3 women shot dead by gunmen in Herat city of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Wed Nov 16 2016, 2:55 pm

At least three women were shot dead by unknown gunmen in Herat city located in West of Afghanistan, local officials said Wednesday.

The incident took place late on Tuesday after the gunmen riding motorcycle opened fire on the women.

Officials in provincial hospital confirmed that the dead bodies of the slain women were taken to the hospital.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Jilani Farhad confirmed the incident and said the main motive behind murder of the women has not been ascertained so far.

Farhad further added the gunmen managed to flee the area and a search operation is underway for their arrest.

This comes as numerous incidents involving murder of women have been reported during the recent months across the country.

At least four women were shot dead by a relative in northern Balkh province of Afghanistan earlier this month while a young woman was set on fire by her husband in western Herat province of Afghanistan earlier last month.

Earlier, the Taliban militants executed a 19-year-old girl in Sar-e-Pul province of Afghanistan while a 22-year-old woman was shot dead in July by her relatives on charges of having relations with an stranger over the telephone.

