3 US soldiers wounded in an explosion in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Tue Mar 14 2017, 10:59 am

At least three American soldiers were wounded in an explosion in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The NATO-led Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan said “A US mine-resistant vehicle struck an IED near Jalalabad on 13 Mar. 3 US soldiers received minor injuries and are receiving treatment.”

The anti-government armed militant groups frequently use Improvised Explosive Device (IED) as the weapon of their choice to target the Afghan and foreign forces based in Afghanistan.

However, the Afghan officials are saying in majority of such incidents the ordinary civilians are targeted.

In the meantime, the latest attack on US forces in Nangarahr comes as counter-terrorism operations are underway in this province which are jointly being conducted by the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDS) and the air support of the US forces.

The US forces in Afghanistan resumed their counter-terrorism operations mainly involving airstrikes last year under a broader role granted by the Obama administration earlier last year.

The current counter-terrorism operations being conducted under the name of Shaheen-25 to eliminate the militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group.

