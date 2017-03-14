3 suspects arrested as explosion leaves 1 dead, 19 wounded in Kabul

By Khaama Press - Tue Mar 14 2017, 10:24 am

At least three people have been arrested in connection to an explosion in capital Kabul which took place on Monday evening.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) spokesman Sediq Sediqi confirmed that one woman was killed in the incident that took place in the vicinity of Taimani area.

Sediqi further added that nineteen others including four women were also wounded in the attack.

No further details have been given regarding the arrested individuals and the circumstances regarding their suspicious involvement in the incident.

The blast has reportedly taken place due to an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) which was detonated close to a van carrying employees of a private telecommunications company.

No group including the Taliban insurgents has so far claimed responsibility behind the attack.

This comes as a coordinated attack rocked capital Kabul last Wednesday leaving scores of people dead and dozens of others wounded.

The attack was carried out by a group of at least five people targeting the main military hospital for which the militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group claimed responsibility for.

