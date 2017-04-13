3 Pakistanis arrested in Nangarhar amid ongoing anti-ISIS operations

By Khaama Press - Thu Apr 13 2017, 1:37 pm

At least three Pakistanis were arrested by the Afghan security forces in eastern Nangarhar province o fAfghanistan.

The provincial police commandment said the three individuals were arrested as they were travelling without any valid document.

The source further added that the individuals were handed over to the relevant institutions for further investigations and actions.

The arrest of the Pakistani nationals in Nangarhar comes as the Afghan forces are busy conducting counter-terrorism operations against the offshoot of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group in this province.

The local officials had earlier said that the majority of the ISIS militants fighting in this province are foreign nationals, mainly from the tribal regions of Pakistan.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Ataullah Khogyani last year that the documents obtained from the dead bodies and those arrested during the operations in Achin, Kot, Haska Mina and other parts of Nangarhar, reveal that they are originally residents of Orakzai Agency.

Khogyani further added that the intelligence information gathered by the government also reveal that the ISIS loyalists are mostly comprised of Pakistani nationals.

According to Khogyani, the residents of Tajikistan are also fighting alongside the Pakistani nationals for ISIS terrorist group who are mainly deployed after completing training in Pakistan.

