3 Pakistani terrorists arrested before joining ISIS in Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sun Nov 13 2016, 2:06 pm

A group of three Pakistani terrorists were arrested before they join the loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group in Afghanistan.

The Afghan Intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS), said the three individuals were arrested from eastern Kunar province.

NDS further added that the detained individuals were identified as Sher Wali famous as Hanifa son of Fatah, Hamza son of Adul Rahim, and Noor Hamid Jan son of Hazrat Ali.

According to NDS, the three suspects are originally residents of Jandul village in Bajaur and were arrested from Asadabad city, the provincial capital of Kunar.

This comes as the local officials in Nangarhar province earlier said the majority of the ISIS fighters in Afghanistan are coming from outside the country.

The officials further added that the residents of Orakzai Agency in Pakistan are forming the majority of the foreign fighters comprising the ISIS loyalists in Afghanistan.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Ataullah Khogyani in July said the documents obtained from the dead bodies and those arrested during the operations in Achin, Kot, Haska Mina and other parts of Nangarhar, reveal that they are originally residents of Orakzai Agency.

