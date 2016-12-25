3 militants killed in Kunduz city in North of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sun Dec 25 2016, 5:41 pm

At least three militants were killed during an operation in the strategic Kunduz city in North of Afghanistan.

According to the local security officials, the militants were killed in the outskirts of Kunduz city and at least two others were wounded.

A spokesman for the 21th Pamir Corps in northern Afghanistan, Ghulam Hazrat Karimi, said the militants were killed late on Saturday night in Buz Kandahari and Hazrat Sultan areas of the city.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Kunduz is among the relatively volatile provinces in northern Afghanistan where the Taliban group launched several attacks this year as part of their spring offensive to capture the strategic Kunduz city.

Meanwhile, the Afghan forces are busy conducting their annual ‘Shafaq’ operation which was launched in response to Taliban’s annual spring offensive.

The Afghan security officials are saying that the annual Shafaq operation is being conducted with an aim to eliminate the top leaders of the militant groups .

