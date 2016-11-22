3 militants arrested in Laghman disguised as refugees returning from Peshawar

By Khaama Press - Tue Nov 22 2016, 12:10 pm

A group of three militants disguised among the refugees returning from Peshawar were arrested in eastern Laghman province of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said the militants belonged to Taliban group were on their way to Laghman for coordinating attacks.

MoI further added that a Laptop computer, a thumb drive, a CD, and over 100 documents were confiscated from the detained militants.

The Taliban militants group has not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as the Afghan officials have long been criticizing Pakistan for allowing the anti-government armed militant groups to use its soil for planning and coordinating attacks in Afghanistan.

According to the officials, the leadership councils of the Taliban group and the notorious Haqqani terrorist network are based in Quetta and Peshawar cities of Pakistan.

However, the Pakistani officials have long been rejecting the claims made by the Afghan officials although some senior Pakistani officials have confessed that they have influence on the Taliban group based in the country.

Pakistan’s foreign affairs adviser Sartaj Aziz admitted earlier this year that Islamabad has influence on the Taliban group and could use certain leverages including the facilities used by the group to pursue the group to join peace process.

