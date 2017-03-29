3 killed in Afghan forces anti-ISIS raid on Banker’s house in Nangarhar

By Khaama Press - Wed Mar 29 2017, 2:29 pm

The Afghan Special Forces have reportedly carried out an operation on a banker’s house in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan in search of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorists.

According to the local government officials in Nangarahr, the operation was conducted late on Tuesday night in Khewa district.

An informed source speaking on the condition of anonymity confirmed that the house of Mawlavi Ahmadi, the provincial chief of the State Bank, Da Afghanistan Bank, was raided by the Special Forces.

The source further added that three people were killed during the raid and the Afghan forces have taken at least 18 people with them.

At one of those taken into the custody by the Special Forces was a guest while the remaining are the family members of Mawlavi Ahmadzai, the source added.

The provincial governor’s spokesman Ataullah Khogyani confirmed a raid was conducted by the Special Forces in Khewa late on Tuesday night.

Without commenting further regarding Mawlavi Ahmadzai’s house, Khogyani said the operation was conducted to capture or kill the ISIS militants.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS