3 killed as Taliban militants vehicle hit their IED in Helmand

By Khaama Press - Tue Jan 31 2017, 2:49 pm

At least three Taliban insurgents were killed after their vehicle struck an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in southern Helmand province.

According to the local government officials, the incident took place in Kajaki on Monday while the militants travelling in a hatchback type vehicle.

The officials are saying that the IED was previously planted by the militants in Sar Chashma area.

At least two militants belonging to a Taliban commander, Ajmal, were wounded and the vehicle was totally destroyed in the explosion.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Taliban militants and insurgents belonging to other militant groups are frequently using Improvised Explosive Device (IED) as the weapon of their choice to target the security forces and government officials.

However, in majority of such attacks, the ordinary civilians are targeted as the anti-government armed militants are accused of incurring the most casualties to the civilians.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said late in October last year that the mission has documented 8,397 conflict-related civilian casualties (2,562 deaths and 5,835 injured) between 1 January and 30 September, representing a one per cent decrease compared to the same period in 2015.

Ground engagements remained the leading cause of civiliancasualties, followed by suicide and complex attacks, and improvised explosive devices (IEDs), UNAMA said, adding that the anti-Government Elements caused 61 per cent of civilian casualties – 1,569 civilian deaths and 3,574 injured (5,143 total civilian casualties).

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS