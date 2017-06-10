3 killed, 9 wounded as militants attack mosque in Paktia province

By Khaama Press - Sat Jun 10 2017, 1:20 pm

At least three people were killed and nine others were wounded after a group of militants attacked a mosque in southeastern Paktia province of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said the incident took place late on Friday night in the vicinity of Gardez city, the provincial capital of Paktia.

MoI further added that scores of people had gathered in a mosque in the 2nd police district of the city for the prayers when gunmen stormed the mosque and started shooting the prayer participants.

No group including the Taliban insurgents has so far claimed responsibility behind the attack.

Paktia is located in southeastern parts of the country which lies close to the Durand Line and borders with the tribal regions of Pakistan.

The Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to the Haqqani terrorist network are actively operating in a number of its districts and often carry out insurgency activities.

Attacks on mosques by the anti-government armed militant groups, mainly involving bombings, suicide attacks, and shooting spree are not rare in Afghanistan but the main reason behind last night’s incident has not been ascertained so far.

