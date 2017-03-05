3 key Taliban commanders killed in Kunduz airstrike

By Khaama Press - Sun Mar 05 2017, 2:32 pm

At least three commanders of the Taliban group were killed in an airstrike conducted by the Afghan Air Force in northern Kunduz province of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) in a statement said the airstrike was carried out late on Saturday night in Imam Sahib district.

The statement further added that fifteen Taliban insurgents including three commanders of the group identified as Qari Mazlum, Qari Hejran, and Farooqi were killed in the airstrike.

At least three Taliban insurgents were also wounded in the airstrike, MoI said, adding that five vehicles and some weapons were also destroyed.

The security forces and local residents did not suffer any casualties during the operation, the ministry said.

Kunduz is among the relatively volatile provinces in northern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in its various districts and often conduct insurgency activities.

This comes as a senior leader of the Taliban group Mullah Abdul Salam was killed in a US forces airstrike in Kunduz few days ago.

Mullah Salam was considered as a key Taliban group figure who had a major role in back to back coordinated attacks on Kunduz city last year

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS