3 ISIS militants killed in airstrike in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Wed Mar 29 2017, 8:34 pm

At least three militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group offshoot operating in Afghanistan have been killed by the Afghan security forces in eastern Nangarhar province.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said the ISIS loyalists were killed in the past 24 hours in the airstrikes conducted in the vicinity of Achin district.

No further details have been disclosed by MoD regarding the airstrikes and it is yet not clear if the airstrike was carried out by the Afghan Air Force or the US forces based in Afghanistan.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have recently increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

Both the Afghan and US forces conducted regular strikes against the loyalists of the terror group in this province.

The increased raids, usually involving drone strikes, by the US forces followed a broader role granted by the Obama administration earlier last year.

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) are also conducting counter-terrorism operations led by 201st Silab Corps which were launched last month to eliminate the loyalists of the terror group from this province.

