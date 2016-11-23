3 ISIS loyalists arrested in Jalalabad city by Afghan police forces

By Khaama Press - Wed Nov 23 2016, 1:59 pm

A group of three people were arrested by the Afghan police forces in Jalalabad city for having links with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group.

The provincial police commandment in a statement said the three men were arrested during a special military operation conducted in the 4th police district of the city.

The statements further added that the suspects were taken by the police forces and are custody of the Special Forces unit for further investigation.

The loyalists of the terror group have not commented regarding the report so far.

The ISIS loyalists are actively operating in a number of the remote districts of eastern Nangarhar province as they attempt to expand foothold in this province and other parts of the country.

However, they continue to face pressures as the Afghan forces and US forces based in Afghanistan conduct regular operations against the terror group.

The increased raids followed amid concerns that the loyalists of the terror group are attempting to establish the Khurasan Caliphate and turn the province into operational base of the group.

In the meantime, the loyalists of the terror group have increased attacks on Shi’ite minorities in some key provinces, including capital Kabul during the recent months.

Scores of people of were killed and hundreds of others were wounded as the group unleashed some major attacks in capital Kabul in the past 3 months.

