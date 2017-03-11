3 foreign ISIS militants killed in US drone strike in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sat Mar 11 2017, 12:18 pm

At least three militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed in an airstrike conducted by the US forces in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial police commandment in a statement said the airstrike was carried out late on Friday in Momand Dara area of Achin district.

The statement further added that the militants were targeted by Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, leaving three of them dead and at least three others wounded.

According to the police commandment, the local residents and security forces did not suffer any casualties in the airstrike.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have recently increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

The latest coordinated attack by ISIS loyalists came as the Afghan forces are busy conducting counter-terrorism operations in the restive districts of Nangarhar under the Shaheen-25 operations launched several weeks ago.

The operations are being conducted with the support of the US forces based in Afghanistan who are providing close-air support under a broader role granted by the Obama administration earlier last year to target the terrorist groups in the country.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS