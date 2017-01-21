3 foreign ISIS militants killed in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sat Jan 21 2017, 11:54 am

At least three foreign insurgents affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group loyalists were killed in an airstrike in East of Afghanistan.

According to a statement released by the provincial police commandment, the militants were killed in an airstrike carried out by the US forces in Achin district.

The statement further added that the airstrike was carried out late on Friday afternoon in Jawargar area and all those killed in the raid are foreign insurgents.

No further details were given regarding the identities of the insurgents killed in the airstrike.

This comes as local officials said Friday that four ISIS militants, including two Pakistanis and two Tajikistani militants were killed in a similar airstrike in this province.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the loyalists of the terror group have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as the local officials earlier said that the loyalists of the ISIS terrorist group are mostly comprised of the Orakzai Agency residents.

Both the Afghan and US forces conducted regular strikes against the loyalists of the terror group in this province.

The increased raids, usually involving drone strikes, by the US forces followed a broader role granted by the Obama administration earlier last year.

