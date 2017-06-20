3 ex-officials to be tried in Appellate Court for embezzlement of 1b Afghanis

By Khaama Press - Tue Jun 20 2017, 9:30 am

Three ex-senior officials of the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing (MUDH) will be tried in the Appellate Court by the Anti-Corruption Justice Center (ACJC).

According to the officials of ACJC, the appellate court hearing of the three former senior officials will open today.

The officials further added that the court hearing will be conducted openly and in the presence of the media.

This comes as the special tribunal formed to try the officials in corruption cases jailed four Afghan officials for 20 and 7 years each and a total fine of 1.86 billion Afghanis on charges of embezzlement during the preliminary court hearing late in March this year.

According to the court hearing, Mohammad Aminullah Qani, Head of Apartments Cohesion and Syed Aman Sadat, Manager Finance Apartments Cohesion were jailed for 20 years each on charges of the embezzlement and misuse of the authority.

The two former officials of the Ministry of the Urban Development and Housing were also fined 150 million Afghanis each.

The two other officials, Ahmad Nawaz Bakhtyar, Director of Housing Enterprise and Mohammad Yaqub Ibrahimi, the Deputy Director for Housing Enterprise, were jailed for seven years each.

The special tribunal also awarded a fine of 443 million for each of the former officials on charges of the embezzlement and misuse of the authority.

The three officials except Mohammad Yaqoob Ibrahimi are serving in Jail. Ibrahimi is on the run and the verdict during the trial was announced in his absence as efforts are underway for his arrest.

