3 athletes wounded in an explosion in Jalalabad city

By Khaama Press - Sun Aug 28 2016, 9:09 am

At least three athletes were wounded in an explosion in Jalalabad city the provincial capital of eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

According to the local government officials, the incident took place earlier today near Behsud bridge.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Ataullah Khogyani confirmed that 3 athletes were wounded after the explosives planted near a park close to Behsud bridge was detonated.

Khogyani further added that the incident took place around 6:00 am local time and the injured individuals were shifted to hospital for treatment.

According to Khogyani the health condition of the injured individuals is satisfactory and are being treated in the hospital.

No group including the Taliban militants has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

Taliban insurgents and militants loyal to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group are actively operating in a number of the remote districts of Nangarhar province.

Today’s incident comes as the Afghan security forces are busy conducting counter-terrorism operations against the Taliban and ISIS loyalists in this province.

