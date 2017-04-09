3 Al-Qaeda network members killed in Paktika province of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sun Apr 09 2017, 3:42 pm

At least three Al-Qaeda network members were killed during an airstrike in southeastern Paktika province of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) spokesman Dawlat Waziri said the airstrike was carried out in the vicinity of Jani Khel district.

This comes as the US Department of Defense confirmed the death of a high level Al-Qaeda network leader who was killed in Paktika province last month.

The Al-Qaeda leader killed in the airstrike was identified as Qari Yasin with the Department of Defense saying he was a senior terrorist figure from Balochistan, Pakistan, had ties to Tehrik-e Taliban and had plotted multiple al Qaida terror attacks, including the Sept. 20, 2008, bombing on the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad that killed dozens of innocent people, among them U.S. Air Force Maj. Rodolfo I. Rodriguez and Navy Cryptologic Technician Third Class Petty Officer Matthew J. O’Bryant.

In the meantime, Gen. Waziri said at least eight ISIS militants were killed in another airstrike in eastern Nangarhar province while eight Taliban insurgents were killed in a similar operation in northern Kunduz province.

