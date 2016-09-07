3 Afghan migrants jailed for gang-raping fellow refugee in Austria

By Khaama Press - Wed Sep 07 2016, 8:21 am

Three Afghan asylum seekers have been jailed in Austria for gang-raping a young boy hailing from Afghanistan and residing in the same asylum centre.

According to reports, all three convicts are about 18-year-old and have been jailed for two to three-and-a-half years each.

The men were tried and sentenced in the Austrian city of Salburg court heard how they used intimidation to force their victim to perform sex acts with each of them in March.

The sexual abuse took place in a cave just outside the facility located in the town of Tennengau in the state of Salzburg

The men threatened they would kill the boy with a sharp piece of glass unless he went with them, according to a report by MailOnline newspaper.

The Afghan victim eventually reported the incident to the police. However, the first of the defendants justified his actions in front of the court by claiming the Afghan boy wanted 10 euros per person to carry out the acts.

However, one of the covicts said “We were drunk. I had some homosexual experiences before. When the offer came, I was immediately attracted to it.”

The court senate however dismissed the defendants’ version of events and found the details from the victim including the medical evidence of his injuries more credible.

