29 killed, 166 wounded in twin explosions after football game in Turkey

By Khaama Press - Sun Dec 11 2016, 9:52 am

At least 29 people were killed and 166 others were wounded after back to back explosions rocked Istanbul city of Turkey late on Saturday night.

The two blasts took place within a minute outside the football stadium with the first taking place due to a car bomb explosion.

According to the officials, the second blast apparently took place due to a suicide attack after a suspect detonated his explosives among the police forces.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan condemned the attack and said the attack was aimed at causing huge casualties among the police and civilians.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said the majority of those killed in the incident are policemen and only two civilians were killed.

Soylu further added that 10 people had been detained based on evidence from the detonated vehicle but did not elaborate further.

No group has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident but the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) is blamed for such attacks.

This comes as the terror group issued a statement nearly a week ago and urged d its supporters to target Turkey’s “security, military, economic and media establishment”.

