29 ISIS loyalists killed in separate airstrikes in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Tue Sep 20 2016, 10:38 am

At least 29 loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed separate airstrikes in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial police commandment in a statement said the militants were killed in Haska Mina, Kot and Achin districts.

The statement further added 11 of the militants were killed during the first airstrike in Sepai and Wech Kot areas of Kot district.

3 more militants were killed during the second airstrike in Karkani area of Achin district, the statement said, adding that 15 others were killed Papin area of Haska Mina district.

The local security officials have said the local residents and the Afghan forces did not suffer any casualties during the operations.

The loyalists of the terror group have not commented regarding the report so far.

The Afghan forces launched a major clearance operation against the loyalists of ISIS terrorist group in Nangarhar province around two months ago.

The operations are still being conducted in the districts where ISIS loyalists are conducting insurgency activities.

The US forces based in Afghanistan are also conducting counter-terrorism operations against the loyalists of the terror group in Nangarhar province.

The raids by the US forces in Afghanistan resumed after the Obama administration granted broader role to the US forces to target the insurgents operating with the terrorist networks, including the ISIS terrorist group.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS