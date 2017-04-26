28 ISIS militants killed in Nangarhar airstrikes and ground operations

By Khaama Press - Wed Apr 26 2017, 11:01 am

At least twenty eight militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed during the clearance operations in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial government office in a statement said the operations were conducted in the restive Achin district.

The statement further added that the militants were targeted in the vicinity of Asad Khel and Ragha areas of Achin as the Afghan forces are busy conducting counter-terrorism operations under the name of Hamza operations.

Several weapons belonging to the insurgents were also destroyed during the operations, the statement said, adding that the local residents and security forces did not suffer any casualties in the operations.

Nangarhar has been witnessing persistent counter-terrorism operations since last year and currently the Afghan forces are conducting the operations under the name of Hamza operations to eliminate the presence of ISIS-K militants from its restive districts.

This comes as local officials said Monday at least 37 militants of ISIS terror group were killed during the clearance operations since Sunday.

According to the officials, at least 22 of the militants were killed in Asad Khel area, 8 others were killed in Akhundzadas village, and 7 others were killed in the vicinity of Ango Jamat area of Achin.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS