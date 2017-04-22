28 ISIS-K militants killed during Hamza operations in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sat Apr 22 2017, 3:17 pm

At least twenty eight militants of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria Khurasan (ISIS-K) were killed during the ongoing Hamza counter-terrorism operations in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

Local government officials in Nangarhar confirmed that the operations were conducted in Achin and Haska Mina districts in the past 24 hours.

The officials further added that the militants suffered the casualties during the airstrikes conducted in the two districts.

An airstrike initially targeted a key compound of the terror group located in Arghach area of Haska Mina district leaving at least 9 militants dead, the officials said, adding that the second strike left at least 19 militants dead after they were targeted in a similar airstrike in Mamand Dara area of Achin.

The majority of those killed in the two airstrikes are foreigners, the officials added.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have recently increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

Both the Afghan and US forces conducted regular strikes against the loyalists of the terror group in this province.

The increased raids, usually involving drone strikes, by the US forces followed a broader role granted by the Obama administration earlier last year.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS