28 artillery shells land in Nangarhar from the other side of Durand Line

By Khaama Press - Sat Oct 07 2017, 2:40 pm

At least twenty eight rounds of the artillery landed in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan in the latest wave of shelling from the other side of the Durand Line.

The provincial government in Nangarhar in a statement said the shells landed in Nazian district of Nangarhar.

The statement further added that the shelling started at around 11 am local time and continued until 4 pm.

The Nangarhar government said there are no reports regarding the possible damages and casualties as a result of the shelling.

This comes as more than 80 artillery shells were fired on Nangarhar province last week.

According to the local officials, the shelling took place on Nazian and Achin districts of the province but no casualties were incurred to the residents.

The Pakistani officials are claiming that the majority of the attacks on their security posts take place from the Afghan soil.

The Pakistani military said last week that a soldier was killed and another was wounded after militants opened fire on their check post in Khyber Agency located in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of the country.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS