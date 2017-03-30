27 ISIS militants killed in Afghan commandos operations and airstrikes

By Khaama Press - Thu Mar 30 2017, 2:56 pm

At least twenty seven militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed during the operations of the Afghan Special Forces (Commandos) and airstrikes in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The 201st Silab Corps of the Afghan National Army in Eastern Afghanistan said the operations and airstrikes were conducted in the vicinity of Kot district.

The district was once one of the main strongholds of the loyalists of the terror group from where they launched their operations in Afghanistan.

In the meantime, the 201st Corps of the Afghan Army said the Afghan forces and the local residents did not suffer any casualties during the operations.

The provincial police commandment earlier reported that 24 Taliban insurgents including four senior leaders of the group were killed in an airstrike in Ghani Khel district last night.

This comes as the Afghan forces are busy conducting clearance operations under the name of Shaheen-25 operations which were launched more than one ago to suppress the growing insurgency of ISIS terrorist group in Nangarhar province.

The operations led by 201st Silab Corps of the Afghan National Army (ANA) forces were launched after receiving approval from the national security council of the country.

The operations were launched amid concerns by the officials that the loyalists of the terror group are attempting to expand their foothold in Nangarhar and turn the province into their regional operational base, forcing the Afghan officials as well as the US administration to resume airstrikes against the group.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS