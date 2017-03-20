26 ISIS militants and weapons depot eliminated in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Mon Mar 20 2017, 11:09 am

At least twenty six militant affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were eliminated along with a weapons depot of the group in East of Afghanistan.

The 201st Silab Corps of the Afghan National Army (ANA) forces said the militants were killed in the past 24 hours in the vicinity of Kot district.

The source further added that the operations were conducted by the Afghan Commandos and with the support of the air force.

The Afghan security forces and the local residents did not suffer any casualties during the operations.

This comes as the Afghan forces are busy conducting clearance operations under the name of Shaheen-25 operations which were launched more than one ago to suppress the growing insurgency of ISIS terrorist group in Nangarhar province.

The operations led by 201st Silab Corps of the Afghan National Army (ANA) forces were launched after receiving approval from the national security council of the country.

This comes as the officials were concerned that the loyalists of the terror group are attempting to expand their foothold in Nangarhar and turn the province into their regional operational base, forcing the Afghan officials as well as the US administration to resume airstrikes against the group.

