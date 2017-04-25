250 policewomen graduate from Kabul police academy

By Khaama Press - Tue Apr 25 2017, 7:44 pm

At least two hundred and fifty policewomen graduated from the police academy in Kabul after completing their courses over a period of two months.

A ceremony was organized in Kabul police academy to celebrate the graduation of the policewomen.

Several key government officials, including the chief of the Independent Human Rights Commission of Afghanistan Dr. Seema Samar attended the graduation ceremony of the policewomen.

Dr. Samar emphasized on the critical need of policewomen in maintaining security and stability and added that the addition of the newly graduated policewomen into the framework of the Ministry of Interior will play a vital role.

She said the policewomen have a great resolve to eliminate the threats posed by the internal and external terrorist groups, insisting that the Afghan people as always hail their role as they stand should to should with their brothers to serve the country.

The general commander of Kabul police academy Gen. Abdul Jabar Pardeli pointed towards the growing professionalism adopted by the Afghan National Police and said the academy has stepped up efforts more than any other time to provide professional training to the police cadets.

Gen. Pardeli further added that the newly graduates have already been trained for a period of six months in Turkey and the two months courses will further help to improve their grading.

According to Gen. Pardeli, the Ministry of Interior has considered promotion to those policewomen who are having Bachelors degree.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS